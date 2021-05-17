Making things official! Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16.​

The This Is Us star, 44, who is set to present an award at the ceremony, wore blue pants, a white top and a bomber jacket on the carpet while Pernas, 31, donned a bright orange dress. Hartley was sporting a gold band on his left ring finger, while she wore a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2020 that the pair, who costarred on Young and the Restless years prior, had reconnected and began dating. They made their status Instagram official in January.

Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares daughter Isabella, 16. The duo split in 2012. Two years later, he began dating Chrishelle Stause. They tied the knot in 2017, but he filed for divorce in November 2019. Us broke the news that the divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Although the Passions alum has stayed mum about his personal life, he opened up about the advice he gives his daughter when she reads headlines about him.

“I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but it’s just, I would just caution people,” Hartley said during an October 2020 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I caution my daughter on this all the time. I said, ‘You can’t — you really can’t just believe something because you read it.’ … I’ve sort of always had this view that I will live a public [life], but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

The Selling Sunset star, 39, for her part, opened up about the devastating split during season 3 of her Netflix reality series.

“I’m trying to keep it together. It’s a lot at once because everyone in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew,” the real estate agent said during an August 2020 episode. “Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know what way to swim to get up? … I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

The former Smallville star wasn’t thrilled about how candid she was about their relationship on the reality show, a source told Us shortly after season 3 premiered last summer.

“He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told,” the insider said at the time. “His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”