MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Backstage Photos: What You Didn’t See on TV

After the party is the backstage party! The stars came out for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, and while they celebrated their wins on stage, they continued the fun behind the curtain.

The Outer Banks cast turned heads immediately when they stepped on the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The group — made up of main cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey — presented the award for Best Villain during the ceremony.

Additionally, Stokes, 28, and Cline, 23, took home the award for Best Kiss — a big honor for the duo. Not only do their characters, John B. and Sarah Cameron, get together in the first season of the show, the pair also began dating after filming season one.

“You guys are so passionate and wonderful. This is you. This is all you,” Cline said during their acceptance speech on Sunday night. When Stokes began raving about how grateful he is for the cast and crew, his costar grabbed him and said, “Shut up,” before pulling him in for a passionate smooch. Backstage, they continued the celebration — and the kissing.

The Netflix stars weren’t the only couple who hit the carpet. This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas made their red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former Young and the Restless costars, who began dating in May 2020, walked the carpet together, laughing and hugging. They also both donned rings on their left ring fingers — Hartley, 44, wore a gold band while Pernas, 31, had on a diamond band.

Backstage, the pair had some fun at the concession stand. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of what you didn’t see on TV: