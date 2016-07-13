He’s with her! Justin Theroux showed his support for wife Jennifer Aniston’s powerful op-ed with a sweet #WCW post to Instagram on Wednesday, July 13.

“#wcw,” he simply captioned a black-and-white image of the 47-year-old actress making two L’s with her fingers while sitting between two bowling lanes.

Adding, “Here’s just one reason why,” with a link to her Huffington Post piece. “#gogirl.”

On Tuesday, the Cake actress was uncharacteristically candid in a blog post addressing the ongoing speculation that she may be pregnant.

#wcw Here's just one reason why. http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_57855586e4b03fc3ee4e626f #gogirl A post shared by @justintheroux on Jul 13, 2016 at 5:25am PDT

“For the record, I am not pregnant,” she began. “What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body-shaming that occurs daily. … If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues. The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing.”

Aniston went on to slam society’s message to young women that “girls are not pretty unless they’re incredibly thin, that they’re not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine.”

The Friends alum has already garnered a good number of celebrity supporters in addition to Theroux, 44. On Tuesday, Melissa McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight that she is “one hundred thousand billion percent” behind Aniston.

“It’s always about the way we look,” the Ghostbusters star, 45, said. “[People say,] ‘He’s very interesting,’ ‘He’s a good writer,’ ‘She’s looking older than she was last time we saw her.’”

Chrissy Teigen also came to Aniston’s defense after Piers Morgan penned a piece for the Daily Mail calling out the Emmy-winning actress for blaming the media for distorting society’s understanding of beauty and body image.

“There’s another reason why the media objectify and scrutinize famous women, and why little girls get confused about beauty and body image,” the British TV personality wrote Wednesday. “It’s this: Female stars like Jennifer Aniston deliberately perpetuate the myth of ‘perfection’ by posing for endless magazine covers that have been airbrushed so much that in some cases the celebrity is virtually unrecognizable.”

Teigen, 30, quickly took to Twitter and called Morgan out for his comments.

“@piersmorgan saw your piece on Jennifer Aniston. Why do you ALWAYS take the road of being the piece of s—t a—hole?” the outspoken model wrote. “particularly with women and people of color. tell me it’s just for clicks?? Please tell me you aren’t TRULY this vile.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!