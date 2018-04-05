Justin Timberlake and Ryan McKenna have another selfie to add to their album.

McKenna (a.k.a. “selfie kid”) became a viral sensation in February after he snapped a pic with Timberlake during the singer’s Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. The 13-year-old superfan was reunited with Timberlake via a phone call on The Ellen DeGeneres Show days later.

“I really want to meet you properly,” the 10-time Grammy winner said after surprising McKenna with tickets for his Man of the Woods tour stop in Boston. He added that he was looking forward to taking a “second selfie” with the seventh grader. And they did just that on Wednesday, April 4, at Timberlake’s TD Garden Show.

McKenna posted the shot on his selfiekid Instagram account with the caption: “Great time meeting @justintimberlake #manofthewoodstour!! #selfie.”

McKenna gushed on Thursday, April 5, that he was invited backstage. “I went into Justin’s dressing room,” the Massachusetts native told NECN. “And he was like, ‘What’s up man?!’ And then we took another selfie. And then the Patriots players came in — Julian Edelman, which was so cool because I’m a huge Patriots fan.”

When Timberlake phoned into The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February, he explained how the viral moment came to be. “So basically, I knew that I wanted to end the performance with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ just because of how people respond to that song,” he said. “And then, cut to Ryan.”

McKenna told the 60-year-old host he had no idea he would have the opportunity to get so close to the star. “The lady told us we were in a good section, but we had no idea that Justin was going to be there,” he shared. “I pushed through. And I got there and I was with him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!