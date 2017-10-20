Got that sunshine in his pocket! Justin Timberlake penned an adorable love letter to Jessica Biel in honor of their wedding anniversary on Thursday, October 19.

Timberlake, 36, shared a video of himself in the studio and sang their “first dance” — Leon Russell’s 1970 hit “A Song For You” — for the special milestone.

“#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio – YES I’ve been back in the studio cooking!” he wrote via Instagram. “But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance.”

“To my beautiful @jessicabiel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means,” he continued. “I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so… “Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding…” #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey #ASongForYou.”

The Sinner actress, 35, reposted the clip. “My tender heart is yours, now until forever,” she wrote.

But that’s not all. Biel went on to share a hilarious video of the couple sitting in the backseat of a car. The 7th Heaven alum used a flower cat headband Snapchat filter — much to the dismay of Timberlake — but the singer soon got in on the fun. “How lucky am I? Even if he’s initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5,” Biel wrote, while Timberlake danced in his seat.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot at the five-star hotel Borga Egnazia in Italy and are parents of son Silas, 2. Biel revealed how their marriage works in a Marie Claire August 2017 cover story. “We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty,” she said. “We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

