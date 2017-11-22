Something to tweet about! K-pop group BTS now holds the world record for most Twitter engagements, according to the Huffington Post.

In a statement to the Huffington Post on Tuesday, November 22, the Guinness World Records revealed that the South Korean boy band now officially holds records for both most Twitter engagements as well as the slightly more exact title of most Twitter engagements for a music group.

To determine the record holder, the organization looked the average retweets an account gets per tweet, and according to Guinness World Records, the group has totaled an average of roughly 252,200 retweets per tweet on Twitter to date.

The exciting news comes on the heels of a busy week for BTS members Jin, J-Hope, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group performed for the first time on U.S TV at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19, and also filmed appearances for upcoming episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show With James Corden. The band even stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, November 21.

BTS are the only Korean artists to land in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, and they are currently the highest-charting K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, the group landed a spot on Time Magazine’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet list.

