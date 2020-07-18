Still a fan. Kacey Musgraves promoted her estranged husband Ruston Kelly‘s new single, “Pressure,” two weeks after the couple announced their split.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer, 31, retweeted the song from Kelly, also 31, on Saturday, July 18. “This song, y’all 😩,” Musgraves captioned the post.

“I wish I could take it, use it and shape it / Maybe I’ll collapse / I hate to be dramatic, but I think / These days / I might crack,” Kelly croons on the track.

Musgraves and the South Carolina native announced on July 3 that they had called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

The pair continued: “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Musgraves told Glamour in March 2019 that she met the “Brave” singer in 2016 during a songwriters showcase at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. She explained that Kelly — whom she married in October 2017 — influenced her songwriting.

“His songs made me really emotional. I thought, ‘This guy’s really clever, whoever he is,'” the “Rainbow” singer recalled. “Then it was ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right. I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

Kelly inspired Musgraves’ 2018 album, Golden Hour, which earned her Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.