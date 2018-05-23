Celebs were out and about this week, from the Backstreet Boys getting their sweat on, to Katie Holmes rocking pretty jewels, to Adrienne Bailon enjoying a date night out with her husband. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kaia Gerber attended the Levi’s x Karla 501 Day Celebration in L.A.

— In honor of the release of their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and in celebration of their 25th anniversary, the Backstreet Boys crashed a Flywheel Sports BSB themed class in L.A.

— Gina Rodriguez attended CÎROC’s Empowered Brunch Series in L.A. at the W Hoyel in Hollywood powered by Variety.

— Nicki Minaj hosted a Hennessy-presented SNL afterparty at the Highline Ballroom in NYC.

— Ray-Ban celebrated its first store in L.A. with a performance from Justine Skye.

— Katharine McPhee, Erin Foster and Sara Foster hung out at the Bumble Hive at Saks Fifth Avenue.

— Celebrity chefs Grace Ramirez, Kenneth Temple, Chris Cheung, Edward Lin and Alejandra Ramos participated in Hormel Foods’ Cooking & Culture Event at the Kitchen Table in NYC.

— Barneys New York and Ben Gorham celebrated Byredo’s Capsule Collection “Elevator Music,” designed in collaboration with Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh at the Beverly Hills flagship.

— Nicky Hilton hosted the launch party of the new Baby Born “Mommy, Look I Can Swim!” Doll at The Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills.

— Olivia Culpo celebrated with Tequila Don Julio at EEEEEATSCON L.A. with custom food pairings from Agave and EEEEEATS.

— Amber Heard used luxury beauty and skincare brand L.RAPHAEL to get camera ready for the 71st Cannes Film Festival events.

— Playboi Carti hosted his “Die Lit” album release party at Chase B’s Weekday Warriors at Up & Down in NYC.

— Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert turned up at 1 OAK during the annual star studded Cannes Film Festival.

— J. Balvin stopped by TAO Downtown for dinner with some friends.

— Emilia Clarke attended The Cinema Society with Nissan and FIJI Water hosted a screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

— Ashanti snapped pictures with fans at the Room to Read New York Gala honoring Samantha Barry.

— AlunaGeorge posed on a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at the Jetta Hause pop-up event in L.A.

— New York society guests mingled during the Red & Blue Soiree benfitting the NY Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Funds.

— Tom Murro and NY Jets Offensive Lineman Brent Qvale bonded with puppies at the 2018 Bideawee Ball in NYC.

— Mary J. Blige performed at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Annual Hot Pink Party in NYC.

— Katie Holmes rocked Harry Winston White diamonds at the American Ballet Theatre during its’ annual Spring Gala dinner and performance at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, presented by Harry Winston.

— Kim Kardashian played with her Kimoji Lumee case in L.A.

— Hailey Baldwin and Jemima Kirke took pictures in matching Audi Q7’s during the Audi Studio party at The Whitney Museum in NYC.

— Cheryl Burke and AnnaLynne McCord took home “Orange You Happy to Erase MS” gift bags with an ALEX AND ANI bangle and Peace & Love Jewelry from Evine at the 2018 Race to Erase MS Gala in L.A.

— Cole Sprouse hugged Debby Ryan at her 25th birthday celebration at Ladurée in Beverly Hills.

— Sara Sampaio hosted the Logo-A-Gogo with Levi’s cocktail party in L.A.

— Adrienne Bailon had a date night with her husband at Hotel Chantelle in NYC.

— Larsa and Scottie Pippen celebrated Maluma’s Haute Living Miami cover with JetSmarter and CÎROC at The Highlight Room in L.A.

— Amanda Cerny, her boyfriend Johannes Bartl and Logan Paul hung out with other YouTubers at HYDE Sunset.

