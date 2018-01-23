Opting for a better way to spend her money! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry traveled to the East Coast for a few appearance-altering procedures — but ended up backing out.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it,” the 25-year-old reality star tweeted on Tuesday, January 23.

And she didn’t stop there. The Marriage Bootcamp alum also revealed what she plans to do with her saved cash. “When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she wrote that same day.

She added: “Damned if i do and damned if i don’t.”

This wouldn’t have been the 16 and Pregnant alum’s first time under the knife. In January 2016, the mom of three underwent an extensive round of surgery that her doctor documented on Snapchat.

Lowry’s plastic surgeon, Michael Salzhauer, a.k.a. Dr. Miami, added gruesome before-and-after photos of the star — she was completely naked on an operating table next to a bloody towel. She reportedly underwent liposuction, a tummy tuck and a butt lift at the time.

Her then-husband Javi Marroquin defended his wife’s decision in a tweet shortly after. “Whatever is going to make her happy, then I ride with her. Feel better babe,” he wrote.

As previously reported, Lowry and Marroquin — who share 4-year-old son Lincoln together — divorced in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage. The Pride Over Pity author also shares 7-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera and 6-month-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

