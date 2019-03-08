Kaitlyn Bristowe: I’m the ‘Happiest I’ve Been in a While’ After Shawn Booth Split

No winter doldrums here! Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, who announced her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth in November, told Instagram followers she’s the “happiest [she’s] been in a while,” even amid the occasional bout of anxiety.

The 33-year-old posted a fresh-faced selfie on Thursday, March 7, and opened up about her state of mind. “If I’m being honest, I’ve been having (minor) anxiety the last couple nights. Nothing specific, just worried about a bunch of little things that are out of my control,” she began. “I caught myself caring what other people were saying about me. People who DON’T actually care about ME. How ridiculous right?”

Bristowe wrote that she lost sleep and allowed “irrelevant BS on social media” to ruin her day until she got a reality check from a pal. “My best friend reminded me that it’s [Instagram]. Not a real moment. It’s fleeting,” she added. “I took a few deep breaths, put my phone down, and got lost in my book. (best feeling ever). Just wanted to share, that even though I am the happiest I’ve been in a while, I’m still human. We all are.”

“I still have my moments, my doubts, my worries, my anxiety,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host explained. “But as long as I continue to have self compassion, GRATITUDE, and self love, I’ll continue to grow.”

Bristowe also explained her decision to go makeup-free in the self-portrait. “This is a pic of me I took the other day because I was feeling comfortable in my own skin,” she wrote. “I had just finished days of full glam, photo shoots, and filming. And loved having a fresh face. I often have to remind myself that I actually feel sexier like this, than I do dolled up and in edited glam shots. It’s social media that sometimes warps my thoughts of what is ‘beautiful’. (Being done up is beautiful too). But what’s REALLY beautiful is happiness. And overall, I’m pretty f–kin’ happy.”

Bristowe competed on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor before starring in The Bachelorette season 11, getting engaged to Booth, 31, in the season’s July 2015 finale. Following the couple’s split, Bristowe started dating Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, confirming their relationship in January.

