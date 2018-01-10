When Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth finally exchange vows — they’ve been engaged for more than two years! — there will be a dramatic wardrobe change.

Bristowe’s bridal designer friend Hayley Paige created her dress for the ceremony. And one of Paige’s interns dreamed up the number she will wear at the reception. In an exclusive clip from Paige’s upcoming TLC show Hayley Ever Ever, the 32-year-old dance teacher is seen modeling different styles. Watch above.

In November, Bristowe revealed that since saying yes to her dresses, she’s more excited than ever to become Mrs. Booth. “I want him to go try on a tuxedo or something to get him in the mood,” she shared during an appearance with Booth on The Morning Breath. “I want you to do something that gets you in the mood because it did get me in the mood,” she told him.

The couple, who met on season 11 of The Bachelorette, created the last name “Boothstowe” after getting engaged in May 2015, but they aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot.

“When the time is right then we will start planning but there hasn’t been any planning yet,” Both told Us Weekly in September. “The best part is that our families haven’t put any pressure on us at once. I think they love that we are taking our time, seeing how we met in a very unconventional way.”

Hayley Ever After premieres on TLC Saturday, January 13, at 9 p.m. EST.

