Nothing but love! Kaley Cuoco penned a sweet message for her ex and Big Bang Theory costar, Johnny Galecki, on Instagram for his 43rd birthday.

“Happy happy birthday to the best tv husband a girl could ask for!” she captioned a throwback snap of them together on Monday, April 30. “This pic was taken during our first press tour in Rome. I don’t think we had any idea the ride we would be on! Love u Mooks! @sanctionedjohnnygalecki 🎉 🎊 🎂”

Cuoco, 32, also sent her other costar on the hit CBS series Kunal Nayyar some birthday love via Instagram. “Aaaand another happy birthday to my pal @kunalkarmanayyar!” she captioned a photo with the actor, who turned 37 on Monday. “The only guy I know who looks perfect in every single picture he takes 🤣 #zoolander love u kunky!!! 💕.”

The actress’ message to Galecki proves that the pair are still good friends after they dated for two years when the show first started. A few years after their split in 2010, Galecki opened up about their relationship, saying they still shared a tight bond. “We’re dear friends, still. Kaley’s not just an ex, she’s a part of my life,” Galecki told CBS Watch! magazine for their December 2013 issue. “I just don’t like to speak about it. And not because I’m trying to be enigmatic; I just worry that it will conflict with people’s acceptance of Leonard and Penny.”

He added: “I get the curiosity, but I don’t want to distract from the story.”

Galecki and Cuoco star as Leonard and Penny Hofstadter on the comedy, which first aired in 2007 and is currently in 11th season. Their characters tied the knot during season 9 of the series.

