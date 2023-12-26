Kanye West apologized once again for his antisemitic remarks, this time in a message written entirely in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any ‘unintended outburst’ caused by my words or actions,’” West, 46, wrote in a message shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. West said it “was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”

West, who has a history of antisemitic comments, claimed that he is serious about atoning for his past remarks. “Your forgiveness is important to me,” he wrote, “and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

This apology comes roughly 10 days after West’s latest antisemitic tirade. After a December 15 listening party for Vultures (his forthcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign) in Las Vegas, West went on a rant in which he claimed that “Zionists” control private schools and hospitals, adding that “it’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

Related: Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Scandal, Aftermath: Everything to Know Kanye West is dealing with the fallout from his Paris Fashion Week scandal, during which he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, slammed a Vogue editor for her criticism, and, later, was temporarily restricted from multiple social media outlets after sharing an anti-semitic message. The “Famous” rapper first made waves on October 3 when wearing […]

“Who makes the hospitals, though?” West continued in footage that circulated online. “These are Zionists, n–a. This is what I’m trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye — third party, sponsor that, n–a. Bring your sponsorships to that. I don’t give a f–k, n–a. I don’t give a f–k about life or death. I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so.”

Critics have accused West’s Vultures project of being antisemitic in its lyrics and cover art. In the title track, West raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish bitch / I just fucked Scooter [Braun]’s bitch.”

The artwork for the album — which is set for a January 12 release date — features a painting by Caspar David Friedrich, a Romantic-era German landscape painter who was favored by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Critics of the album artwork also noted that the title’s font and placement are similar to album covers by the Norwegian black metal band Burzum, fronted by Varg Vikernes. (Vikernes has made white nationalist statements in the past and was convicted in 2014 for inciting racial hatred by publishing blog posts where he allegedly attacked Jews and Muslims. He later denied writing the posts.)

Related: Reese Witherspoon, Florence Pugh and More Stand Against Anti-Semitism After Kany... Taking a stand. Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and more celebrities spoke out against anti-Semitism amid the growing backlash to Kanye West‘s comments. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the Skims mogul, 42, tweeted on Monday, October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards […]

West has apologized for his antisemitic comments in the past. In October 2022, West famously tweeted he was going “death con 3 [sic] on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Days after the tweet, he went on Piers Morgan Uncensored to apologize. He acknowledged that he caused “hurt and confusion” and apologized to “the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.”

However, a mere two months later, West appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Info Wars show and said he saw “good things about Hitler” and that the Nazi leader “did good things, too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”