Here we go again! Kanye West could not leave newly discovered information about Drake alone when it involved wife Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of an article which claimed that Drake, 32, used to follow the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, on social media. “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” West wrote on Twitter on Saturday, December 29.

He added in a series of since-deleted tweets: “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.” (Drake no longer follows the reality star.)

The Yeezy designer claimed he has no ill will toward the “In My Feelings” rapper, though. “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have,” he tweeted. “Love everyone.”

West reignited his long-running feud with Drake earlier this month when he accused the three-time Grammy winner of trying to contact the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths. Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro,” he tweeted on December 13. “You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking about how’s the family.”

The “I Love It” rapper later revealed that Drake called to allegedly threaten him. “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect,” he wrote at the time. “So cut the tough talk.”

Kardashian stepped into the battle one day later, tweeting, “@Drake never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

She continued in another post: “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

Drake claimed in an October interview with HBO’s The Shop that West was responsible for spilling details about his now-14-month-old son, Adonis, to Pusha T, who then used the information in a dis track directed at the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

