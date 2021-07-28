Why can’t he just run away? After making headlines for reportedly living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye West confirmed his new digs — and decided to give fans a peek inside.

The “Bound 2” rapper, 44, shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, July, 27, of his room in the stadium. His setup included a small bed with a crisp white comforter, a makeshift nightstand with water, weights and an unpacked suitcase with his Yeezy garb laid out nicely on the floor. A TV and giant digital clock hung from the ceiling, with an open closet containing just a few pieces of clothing also visible in the shot.

The room itself featured gray concrete walls and carpeting, with a single fluorescent light in the center of the ceiling.

Last week, West hosted an album listening party at the stadium for his upcoming 10th record, Donda. The Grammy winner has been teasing the album — which was originally supposed to drop on Friday, July 23 — for over a year. During the show on Thursday, July 22, the Chicago native paced the floor in one of his Yeezy x Gap looks while he listened to his new songs.

The event was full of over 42,000 friends, fans and celebrities, including West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. While many were thrilled to hear the upcoming album IRL, the brains behind the operation supposedly decided it wasn’t time to go home after the last song played. The Associated Press reported after the party that West chose to stay in the stadium to put some more finishing touches on the record, which is dedicated to his late mother.

Variety later confirmed that Donda’s release date was moved to August 6. The “Ultralight Beam” rapper was spotted in the stands at the stadium during a soccer game on Saturday, July 24.

Since news of the rapper’s temporary abode first broke, fans have had plenty of fun reacting to the strange situation.

“Bro nested in a stadium and they just accept it,” one Instagram user commented on Kanye’s post. “Not even a window?” another added.

Memes about Kanye’s living quarters circulated on Twitter as well, with some comparing the room to a college dorm or a New York City apartment.

“Kanye sleeping in the locker room,” one fan joked.