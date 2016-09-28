The bad blood just keeps on flowing! Kanye West is refusing to let the dust settle on his feud with Taylor Swift, and this time he dissed her in her hometown of Nashville.

During a show at the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, September 24, he performed his track "Famous" three times, and even had the crowd chanting “f–k Taylor Swift” back to him.

The outspoken rapper delivered the controversial line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” before throwing more shade her way.

“I need to hear that loud in Nashville” he yelled. "So many people told me, 'You've got to take that line out of the song. You got to play it safe, but this is what rap music is. This is what art is. Saying how you feel. And this song is how I feel."

Kanye West performed 'Famous' 3 times so he could tell Taylor Swift how he feels about that line #SaintPabloTour #Nashville pic.twitter.com/19ULrP8UOV — Nabil (@NAsfari) September 25, 2016

West clearly wanted to send a message that his long-running fight with the country pop princess is far from over.

It was seven years ago that he crashed the MTV VMAs stage during her acceptance speech, and just two months ago that Kim Kardashian released footage of her husband’s phone conversation with Swift about the lyrics of "Famous."

The “Wildest Dreams” singer, 26, has remained adamant that she never gave permission for him to use the line, in which he calls her a “bitch,” but West is still standing his ground.

Fans took to Twitter during the show to post videos of his latest rant.

