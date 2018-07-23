Kanye West Is ‘Doing OK’ After Being Hospitalized for the Flu

Time for Yeezy to take it easy. Kanye West was hospitalized on Sunday, July 22, with the flu but is now home recovering, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the 41-year-old rapper is “doing OK” after his brief stint in a Los Angeles emergency room. Kim Kardashian West was by her husband’s side during his trip to the ER.

Earlier in July, the Life of Pablo artist opened up in a series of tweets on July 14 about suffering from painful headaches. It’s unclear if they had anything to do with his emergency room visit.

“Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache,” he wrote at the time. “They feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear.”

West added: “I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f—king cat scan after because it was so bad.”

The hospitalization came just one day after West and the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended pal Pusha T’s wedding to Virginia Williams in Virginia Beach.

Prior to the ceremony, the Selfish author snapped a video of her love looking slick in a black ensemble. “Mr. West is in the building,” she captioned the Instagram Story on Saturday, July 21. “He’s so handsome in a suit.”

West has been busy in 2018. He released his eighth studio album, Ye, in June, just one week before he celebrated his 41st birthday at a star-studded party thrown by his wife. The pair welcomed their third child — a baby girl named Chicago — via surrogate in January. Kardashian and West are also parents of daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 2.

