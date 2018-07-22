Pusha T is a married man! The 41-year-old rapper said “I do” to longtime love Virginia Williams on Saturday, July 21, at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

“We also wanted to show off Virginia Beach to friends who are coming from afar and have added Virginia flare in the details of the wedding day,” Williams said in an interview with Brides.

She also spoke to the significance of their wedding date of 7/21: “For whatever reason I see the number 721 almost everyday in crazy places. On 7/21/16 Terrence had me believing he was in LA, but popped up at our home in Bethesda. He told me to meet him on our rooftop terrace…when I did he was on one knee and asked me to marry him at 7:21 pm! I said yes!”

The groom, 41, wore a cream-colored Dior jacket paired with a black bow-tie and black slacks, while his bride stunned in a Marchesa feathered gown and long veil. She later changed into a second look by Reem Acra.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were on hand to witness the nuptials, as was Pharrell Williams who served as the best man in a Dior tux. Other wedding guests included Fabolous, The Dream and Trey Songz.

Kardashian, 37, shared an adorable piece of artwork on Instagram of the couple’s bridal party, which showcased the “Happy” singer, 45, in his best man duties.

The reality star also shared a pic of her husband, 41, looking dapper to her Instagram Stories before the ceremony began. “Mr. West is in the building,” she wrote. “He’s so handsome in a suit.”

As for her own look, the Selfish author showed off a golden long-sleeve minidress, exclaiming, “And I got the vintage Balmain look for Pusha’s wedding in Virginia, with the old school phone purse.”

After the ceremony, Pusha T and Fabolous had the crowd dancing in the custom Adidas slides the couple provided to their guests.

Prior to his big day, Pusha T also posted about his attire. “You’ve been so helpful, hands-on, and accommodating … thank you@mrkimjones for taking care of me and team. @dior,” the “Mercy” rapper wrote on an Instagram pic on Friday, July 20.

Pusha T and Williams announced their engagement in July 2017. Williams showed off her stunning engagement ring at the time in a captionless pic that showed her hand sweetly resting on the arm of her beau.

“I saw her from across the room at Hell Hath no Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, VA,” Pusha T told Brides. The rest was history!”