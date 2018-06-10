The Kardashians know how to party! Kim Kardashian celebrated her husband Kanye West’s 41st birthday with a special celebration, where he was surrounded by his family and friends. Kardashian, 37, shared tons of videos and photos from the party, which took place in L.A. on Saturday, June 9, a day after the “Famous” rapper’s birthday.

West’s father, Ray West, was present as well as his close friends 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi and Pusha T. The bash featured plenty of surprises including desserts made with the birthday boy’s face on them, as well as an appearance by professional mentalist Lior Suchard, who provided the entertainment. Suchard made a pair of glasses flip over on a table and even bent a metal spoon while West watched in excitement.

The rapper’s latest music blared through the speakers at the event and he was all smiles as he celebrated his big day with his loved ones including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Scroll down to see the cutest photos from the birthday bash.