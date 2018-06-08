Ride or die! Kim Kardashian wished husband Kanye West well on his 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday babe @kanyewest!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good!” Kardashian, 37, tweeted on Friday, June 8, next to a sweet black-and-white photo of West cradling the couple’s daughter Chicago, 5 months. “So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.”

Momager Kris Jenner also sent love to her “son” on his special day. “Thank you for being a constant inspiration, for being the most wonderful father, friend, husband and son,” the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 62, tweeted on Friday alongside a gif of herself kissing West’s cheek. “I am so blessed to have you in my life. #HappyBirthdayKanye #proudmama #love @kanyewest.”

West’s birthday comes nearly one month after he made headlines for sharing controversial beliefs about slavery and drug use. Following the backlash, a source previously told Us that Kardashian and the Adidas designer are in a “really good place.”

“His album is getting good reviews. He addressed a lot of issues and topics,” the insider told Us of West’s latest album, Ye. “Especially on his mental health, so it’s almost a bit of a relief that it’s all out there. He’s done a good job of clearing the air.”

Last month, the KKW Beauty founder and the Grammy winner celebrated their four-year anniversary with a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us,” Kardashian tweeted at the time, alongside the photo “Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever. Happy Anniversary.”

