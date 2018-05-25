Together Fourever! Kanye West tweeted a touching tribute to Kim Kardashian in honor of their four-year anniversary on Thursday, May 24.

“Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me,” wrote the 40-year-old rapper. “I’m deeply gratefully and purely happy.”

West also shared a clip of Kardashian, 37, dressed as late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez — complete with a skintight purple jumpsuit —dancing along to her 1994 hit “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” The 21-time Grammy winner captioned the Halloween video: “This is one of my favorite moments,” followed by a string of flame emojis.

As a special treat for West, Kardashian changed up her ‘do to mark their special day. “Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite,” she announced to her more than 60 million Twitter fans, along with a photo of the sleek new look. She was last seen as a blonde in February.

Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite 🔥💋🔥 pic.twitter.com/nvOvPMvJxW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a never-before-seen wedding photo. In the dreamy picture taken in 2014, the E! personality leaned into West, who had one hand on the sheer back of her haute couture Givenchy gown.

“4 years down and forever to go . . .,” Kardashian gushed. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever. Happy Anniversary.”

The couple, who are parents of North, 4, Saint, 2, and 4-month-old Chicago, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy.

