Not ready to give it up. Kanye West once again took aim at Drake for following his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram — and he wants him to say sorry.

In a series of since-deleted tweets on Monday, December 31, the Chicago native, 41, shared his blunt thoughts about the “In My Feelings” rapper, 32.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram ? This person is not [Drake’s] friend,” West wrote. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f—ing wife on Instagram.”

The Yeezy founder continued: “I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake😈 he followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiancé in a song.”

In one message, West revealed he’s looking for something to make things right. “This man followed my wife on Instagram,” he wrote. “I feel a public apology in order.”

The request for acknowledgment comes just two days after West shared a screenshot of an article that claimed Drake used to follow Kardashian, 38, on the social media platform.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” West wrote in more since-deleted tweets on Saturday, December 28. “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.”

However, the entrepreneur claimed at the time that there were no hard feelings between him and Drake. “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have,” he tweeted. “Love everyone.”

This isn’t the first time West has asked Drake to apologize to him. Earlier this month, the “Gold Digger” rapper accused the former Degrassi star of continuing to try and contact members of the Karashian-Jenner clan.

“Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths. Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro,” he wrote at the time. “You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking about how’s the family.”

The Selfish author took to Twitter the following day to speak out about their newly reignited feud. “@Drake never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” Kardashian wrote.

