Karamo Brown is one step ahead when it comes to envisioning his upcoming nuptials to fiancé Ian Jordan — because according to him, he started planning his big day when he was just a kid!

The Queer Eye star, 37, spoke with Us Weekly at the Angel Ball on Monday, October 22, where he touched on the task of tackling the big day. “I started planning my wedding when I was 9 years old. I’m the guy that literally had a booklet that I would secretly stash in my locker as I was coming off from football practice that like, ‘This is what my wedding’s going to be like,’” the emcee of the night told Us at the event, which raised $3 million for blood cancer research. “I’ve already been in pre-pre-planning mode.”

Brown proposed to the TV director during a surprise 40th birthday party for Jordan in May 2018 at HYDE in Los Angeles. “You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader. You made me feel like I could do anything,” the TV personality told his love of eight years, according to ET. “I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives. Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”

Following the reality star popping the question, Jordan took to Instagram to gush about his fiancé. “I said yes!!!! I love you @karamobrown with all my heart and look forward to spending my life with you and conquering the world!!!!,” he captioned a shot of Brown on his knee, using the hashtags #engaged #love #easyandbreezy.

As for specific details on their wedding day, The Real World: Philadelphia alum tells Us, “We have the date and decided we’re not going to tell the date yet — but we’re excited, and it’s going to be lavish.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

