Queer Eye star Karamo Brown proposed to his boyfriend of eight years, Ian Jordan, on Wednesday, May 9 — and it’s safe to say they will have one stylish wedding.

Brown, 37, popped the question during Jordan’s surprise 40th birthday party at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in L.A. The Netflix series’ culture expert dropped down on one knee and presented his director love with a silver David Yurman band, Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday, May 9.

“You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” Brown told Jordan, per ET. “You made me feel like I could do anything. . . . I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives. Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”

Brown’s son Jason then made a speech. (Brown learned of Jason’s existence when he received papers from his high school girlfriend demanding overdue child support. At the time, Jason was 10. The reality star adopted Jason in 2007 and then adopted his half-brother in 2010.)

Queer Eye’s Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France — were all there to celebrate with their costar. France captured the proposal on camera and shared it on Instagram Stories, writing: “I couldn’t be happier for you, KK and Ian!”

That night, the Real World: Philadelphia alum shared a prom-style portrait of himself with his director beau on Instagram.

“I love you because of your heart, your humor, but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask,” wrote Brown. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly exclusively reported on Wednesday Queer Eye fan favorite Tom Jackson recently remarried his ex-wife! The couple eloped in a private ceremony in Tennessee on March 27.

The newlyweds told Us: “The best part of the day was during the ceremony as we stood before the minister, both of us excited and happy to be recommitting ourselves to each other in marriage.”

