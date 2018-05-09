They said “I do” — again! Tom Jackson and Abby Parr, whose rekindled romance was featured on Netflix’s Queer Eye, have remarried!

The happy couple eloped in a private ceremony at Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 27. “The best part of the day was during the ceremony as we stood before the minister, both of us excited and happy to be recommitting ourselves to each other in marriage,” the couple exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Despite it being the couple’s second round at married life, they kept some details of their wedding traditional: they lit a unity candle, had a small wedding cake and celebrated their honeymoon in Gatlinburg.

“I was excited and happy! I was marrying the love of my life. Tom looked happy and excited as I walked down the aisle – I was looking at him looking at me and he was smiling as I walked down the aisle!” the bride, 52 — who wore an Oleg Cassini dress and a matching jeweled headpiece — tells Us. “Tom was grinning from ear to ear!”

As previously reported, Jackson was transformed on the Netflix reboot of the hit series, during which the demise of his first marriage to Parr was explained. Following the episode airing, he later announced on Twitter that not only had he and Parr had gotten back together, but they were now engaged!

“Thomas and I, we have never really been apart, apart. We have been best friends for 12 years and we have known each other for 12 years,” Parr told Us at the time. “We have always loved each other, that never stopped, whether we were together or not.”

While the fab five — Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown — didn’t attend the ceremony, the groom’s appearance on Queer Eye played a part in his attire for his big day. Jackson, 58, wore a black suit that had been tailored during his wardrobe makeover, in addition to a shirt given to him by France!

