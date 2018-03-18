Netflix’s Queer Eye contributed to a different type of happy ending than the styling show normally serves up: an engagement!

Tom Jackson recently appeared on the reboot of the hit series after his daughter applied in the hopes of getting a makeover for the lovable father with an overgrown beard. During his episode, he detailed the demise of his marriage to ex-wife and love of his life, Abby. After he was transformed by the Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown — he and Abby rekindled their romance.

Despite a few hiccups since the episode was filmed (the pair split and then got back together), Tom announced on Twitter on March 12 that they were engaged: “It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special [that] would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!”

It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4KV4u9Rji4 — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

The happy couple spoke with Us Weekly exclusively and revealed how Tom proposed. “We just went out for a quiet dinner, just the two of us, at one of our favorite restaurants,” Abby told Us. “He really wanted me to have a choice in my ring and to check out something I was absolutely crazy about. So we did that in the afternoon and went ring shopping … decided on the ring and then went out to a nice dinner.” Tom added, “I got her the ring she wanted.”

Despite making up and breaking up, Abby tells Us, “Thomas and I, we have never really been apart, apart. We have been best friends for 12 years and we have known each other for 12 years. We have always loved each other, that never stopped, whether we were together or not.”

Fans of Tom’s episode will be pleased to know that he has maintained the impressive makeover he got while appearing on the show, as he revealed, “I have my beard trimmed every two weeks and I use the beard conditioner and Jonathan told me two squirts of oil to keep my beard soft. I love the Fab 5!”

Abby gushed over her longtime love’s newfound self-assurance: “He has a lot more confidence in himself and he has opened himself up and got out of that rut. He got into the new look and it changed his mindset almost. It put some pride in himself … I have seen such a positive change in how he views himself.”

While they don’t have wedding plans set in stone just yet, Tom told Us he wants to tie the knot in the spring. He also revealed that the Fab 5 have an open invitation to their nuptials — and he wouldn’t mind having Bobby as his best man!

