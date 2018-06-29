The Kardashians’ former makeup artist may have sent a subliminal message to the family after Us Weekly broke the news that they had parted ways.

Joyce Bonelli posted a photo on Instagram on Friday, June 29, of herself sitting on the edge of a bed while wearing a white robe with the words “F–k With Me I Dare You” written across the back. She captioned the black-and-white snap, “housewife®.”

The cryptic post came just hours after a source told Us exclusively that the Kardashians are no longer working with Bonelli, 36. “They family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” the insider said. “She hasn’t worked for them for months. They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

Though the Kardashians no longer follow the aesthetician on Instagram, she has continued to show love for them in recent weeks. Most recently, she wished Khloé Kardashian a happy 34th birthday, calling her a “ma·tri·arch of lifeeee” with the “HOTTEST BIRTHDAY BOOTY ALIVE.”

Bonelli raved about her friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars during a June 2017 interview. “I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much,” she told Pret-a-Reporter at the time. “It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous. … We text every other day and we talk about everything. Even if I’m working with a different client, we’re always talking and FaceTiming. We talk about kids. We talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters.”

