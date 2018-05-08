Cue the blue balloons! Kat Von D and her husband of three months, Leafar Seyer, are expecting their first child.

The makeup guru, 36, revealed the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, May 8. “It’s a boy,” she captioned a photo of herself and the Prayers singer, 42. Von D is wearing a button down dress in the sweet snapshot as she cradles her baby bump.

Despite her bundle of joy, Von D has publicly said that she doesn’t want kids. During an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky in December 2017, the tattoo artist said, “No children for me. The funny thing is that I’ve known since I was 7 years old that I was never going to have kids.”

She added: “I always imagined myself as this worldly, traveling, gypsy lady. I love children, kids love me, but I think I’d make a really good buddy. I don’t know if I’d be a bad mom, but it’s not what I want. I don’t want to put my body through it.”

Von D and the “Gothic Summer” singer tied the knot on February 21, one week after getting engaged. “Today I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s win, my best friend,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of the spouses’ rings.

The LA Ink alum and the “Goth Gang” crooner sparked romance rumors in December 2015 when they began sharing pictures with each other on social media. The duo frequently post photos together with Von D’s self-titled makeup line as well as cute snapshots of them throughout L.A.

Von D was married to fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck from 2003 to 2007. She was engaged to biker Jesse James in 2011 and DJ Deadmau5 from 2012 to 2013.

