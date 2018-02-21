Tied the knot! Kat Von D revealed that she married fiancé Leafar Seyer one week after the pair got engaged.

The 35-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 21, to share the happy news. “Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend,” she captioned a photo holding the Prayers vocalist’s hand. The couple both sported edgy silver bands and black nail polish in the heartfelt pic.

Von D added in Spanish, “Juntos en vida y en muerte,” which translates into English, “Together in life and in death.”

Seyer, 42, shared the same picture on his account alongside the caption, “Today I married the girl of my dreams [En Vida Y En Muerte].”

The surprise wedding comes one week after the tattoo artist announced her engagement. “… So this just happened. @prayers,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, of a clip of a plane carrying a banner that read “I love you Kat Von D” flew by. “#bestvalentinesdayever.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2015 when they began sharing sweet snapshots with one another on social media. Most recently, the model posted a picture of the couple enjoying a day at L.A.’s Getty Museum in early February. One month earlier, she Instagramed an adorable picture of the duo cuddling in bed.

The LA Ink alum was married to fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck from 2003 to 2007. She was also engaged to biker Jesse James in 2011 and DJ Deadmau5 from 2012 to 2013. Von D was briefly linked to actor Steve-O from December 2015 to March 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!