Setting the record straight. Kat Von D broke her silence regarding rumors that she does not believe in vaccinating her son and that she is anti-Semitic.

The LA Ink alum, 37, addressed the issues in a YouTube video titled “I am NOT a nazi. I am NOT anti-vaxx,” which was released on Thursday, March 14. “Back when I was pregnant, somebody asked me on Instagram if we were vaccinating our baby, and after doing a bunch of research and doing the ingredients, naturally I had some hesitancy,” she explained.

She continued: “Since then we have decided to consult with — as parents — with our pediatrician, but unlike before, I have learned my lesson and I am choosing not to make our decision or any of our baby’s health records public.”

Von D welcomed her first child, son Leafar, with husband Leafar Seyer in December 2018. The tattoo artist faced backlash during her pregnancy when she revealed via Instagram in June 2018 that she planned to raise “a vegan child, without vaccinations.” Some fans even threatened to boycott her Kat Von D Beauty makeup line over the remark.

The reality star told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018 that she “ditched the doctors” while orchestrating her child’s “natural, unmedicated, drug-free home birth in water.”

As far as the anti-Semitic claims, Von D blamed a disgruntled former costar from Miami Ink for starting the rumors online after she got her own spinoff. “Overnight, I was falsely branded as an anti-Semite and I had no idea how to handle it or what to do,” she admitted in the video. “I remember the network’s publicist just told me to stay quiet and let it go away.”

However, her baby boy changed her approach to the situation: “I have a son now and seeing all of these awful comments and the things people are saying, I can’t just sit around and pretend it’s going to go away. … I just want to move on and I want to move forward.”

