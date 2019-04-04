Gone too soon. Kate Bosworth penned a heartwarming tribute to the late Heath Ledger on what would have been his 40th birthday.

“Doesn’t seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium’s cork, having a laugh,” the Blue Crush actress, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 3. “It was a crazy time. I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene. I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished.”

Bosworth also added some of her favorite memories of the Oscar winner. “Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special,” she gushed. “Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo.”

Ledger died in January 2008 from an accidental overdose. He was 28. The Brokeback Mountain actor is survived by daughter Matilda, now 13, whom he shared with ex Michelle Williams. The Greatest Showman actress, 38, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday and gave hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos an update on the teen.

“Every morning, we wake up and I look to see if the transformation [into a teenager] has happened and if it’s turned into, like, the next level I keep hearing about,” Williams joked. “But … we’re not there yet.

The Dawson’s Creek alum married musician Phil Elverum in 2018.

