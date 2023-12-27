Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa can’t get enough of each other.

Hudson, 44, shared sweets snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, of her and fiancé Fujikawa, 37, getting cozy for the holidays In one pic, she leaned over and gave Fujikawa a kiss while twinning in festive onesies featuring snowflakes, reindeer and more. She made the look even more quirky with a paper crown while Fujikawa strummed a guitar.

Elsewhere in her social media post, Hudson sat on Fujikawa’s lap and gave him another kiss. She also showed videos of her family — who all donned the same pajamas – playing games and getting a fireplace set up for Santa Claus to come.

“I think Santa will love it,” the couple’s daughter Raini, 5, told Hudson. They then panned to a plate of carrots, cereal, cookies, a Negroni and more that they left out for St. Nick while Raini told her mom, “I really wanna go to bed now.” (Hudson is also the mom of son Ryder, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 12, from her past relationship with Matt Bellamy.)

Related: Kate Hudson’s Best Photos With Her Kids Over the Years: Family Album The best blended family! Kate Hudson has three children at home and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress shares her eldest son with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, welcoming Ryder in 2004. While she and the musician were married at the time, they split two years later and were granted joint custody. […]

“❤️Christmas is love❤️ and maybe a little friendly family competition…” Hudson captioned the post.

Through the years, Hudson has been candid about coparenting her kids with three different men. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she said in a November 2022 interview with The Sunday Times. “The unit that I’ve created with three different children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

She continued, “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time … I work really hard at relationships because I like them.”

Hudson explained that while coparenting, it’s possible to “re-establish a different kind of love” with a former lover. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child,” she gushed.

As for Fujikawa, Hudson gushed that he’s “such a wonderful dad and stepdad.”

Related: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Relationship Timeline Kate Hudson hasn’t had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]

Hudson and Fujikawa got engaged in 2021 after dating for four years and being friends for over a decade.

In April 2018, she surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy via Instagram with a sex reveal. “SURPRISE!!!” she captioned the post. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now … My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕.”