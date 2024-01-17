Kate Hudson got candid about reuniting with her estranged sister in a phone call.

“I had this moment last year where I was like, ‘I don’t know why I don’t talk to my other siblings,’” Kate, 44, shared on an episode of her and brother Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast on Monday, January 15. “I don’t care what the history is with our parents … I have two sisters that I don’t speak to for no other reason than our family is separated.”

The actress comes from a blended family. Kate and Oliver, 47, are the children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. However, after her parents divorced when she was young, Hawn, 78, began a relationship with Kurt Russell and the twosome welcomed son Wyatt, 37. Russell, 72, also shares son Boston, 43, with Season Hubley. Bill, for his part, went on to welcome three more children: daughter Emily, 42, and son Zachary, 38, with Cindy Williams and daughter Lalania, 18, with Caroline Graham.

On her podcast, Kate revealed that she recently reunited with one of her sisters on the phone.

“My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again,” she shared “And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it. We start now. We start now.”

This isn’t the first time Kate has discussed her estrangement with certain members of her family, including her father, Bill.

“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” Kate explained on an episode of Sunday Today in January 2021. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that …. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right?”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star noted that although it has been an issue her whole life, she still has a “great family.”

“I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad. People sometimes need to hear that they’re not alone in that,” she shared at the time. “I think as I’ve sort of gone through that process …. I kind of look at my dad and I’m like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been.’”