Kate Hudson has dated some of Hollywood’s A-list men, but, contrary to reports, Brad Pitt was never one of them. “That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Hudson explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’s Tuesday, November 7, episode of rumors she was dating Pitt following his split from Angelina Jolie. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years.”

However, the actress, who is currently dating Danny Fujikawa, wasn’t exactly bothered by the false reports. “It was kind of an awesome rumor,” she said. “I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!’”

Amid the rumors circulating in January, Hudson’s brother Oliver took to Instagram to joke about the faux romance. “Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s–t!” the Dawson’s Creek alum captioned his post at the time. “He drinks out of the f–king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me. He insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.”

“My mom [Goldie Hawn]’s overtly flirting with him!” he continued. “She’s wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa [Kurt Russell] just keeps saying ‘All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!’ Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f–k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..”

Although they never actually dated, Hudson revealed in December 2016 that she was looking for someone similar to Pitt to casually date. “You know what I really want right now? Honestly — I’m just gonna be honest — I want [a] funny [guy]. Funny makes me happy. But I just want someone really hot!” the Deepwater Horizon star said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show at the time. “Like, I just want, like, a hot guy right now. Not quite for life, you know.”

When the host asked if she’d like to hook up with someone as genetically blessed as the Fight Club actor, Hudson enthusiastically responded: “Yes! I think Brad is very, very handsome.”

