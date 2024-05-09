Kate Hudson is in touch with the paranormal.

The Almost Famous star addressed her self-professed sixth sense on Tuesday’s edition of The Howard Stern Show.

“You and your mother [Goldie Hawn] can see dead people, right?” asked host Howard Stern, to which an amused Hudson replied, “I can see everything.”

Hudson, 45, laughed out loud when Stern wanted to know if she could see the ghost of his late father.

“It’s not like that,” she explained of her psychic capabilities. “It’s like, you get these sort of messages. … When I was a little girl, it was actually quite wild because I would see ghosts all the time.”

She added, “I was a little bit like The Sixth Sense. Like, ‘I see dead people.’ It was a little bit like that when I was younger.”

Stern, who turned 70 in January, then pressed Hudson to offer some “hope” about the possibility of life after death.

“I’m pretty close to the end,” he said. “When I go, I’m going somewhere? In other words, you have firsthand knowledge that this is not the end of the road for me?”

While she could not say for certain, Hudson responded that the afterlife is more “scientific than we even know. I think it’s very multidimensional. … We think we should be all-knowing, but we’re just not. And we’ll see it when we get there, but I think it’s gonna be f—kin’ weird.”

Hudson has been candid about her brushes with the supernatural. According to E! News, in 2014 she went on the Chatty Man Show and revealed that she once saw “the ghost of a woman with no face.”

On Stern’s show this week, she also confided that she wanted to channel Stevie Nicks in a movie about the legendary singer’s life. “I think any actress ever would want to play Stevie Nicks,” she said. “Especially people who love music. She’s, like, our No. 1 rock goddess. She’s the light.”

Hudson will release her debut album, Glorious, on May 17, weeks after unveiling her song “Live Forever,” an ode to motherhood and her 20-year-old son, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The twosome tied the knot in 2000 and were married for six years before calling it quits for good.

Hudson is currently engaged to music producer Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares daughter Rani, 5.

She isn’t the only member of her family to believe in the other-wordly. On an October 2023 episode of the Apple Fitness+ audio channel, her mother, Goldie Hawn, recalled a run-in with aliens while living in California in her early 20s. One day, she was in a car when she heard a “high-pitched sound in my ear.” She looked outside the window and “saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads. They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears. They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning.”

Hawn added, “I was paralyzed. … I didn’t know if it was real or not real.”