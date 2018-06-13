Friends don’t let friends drunk dial! But somehow Kate Hudson once managed to FaceTime “every man” from her past at 3 a.m. during a vacation in Ibiza.

“One guy I FaceTimed 15 times,” revealed the 39-year-old at Popsugar’s Play/Ground event in Los Angeles. The Fabletics cofounder has zero regrets. “It was liberating because I had never done anything like that. I was that person that you couldn’t get drunk. As soon as I felt anything, tipsy, anything, I would be home.”

Hudson was interviewed at the event by her best friends Sara and Erin Foster. And they didn’t hold back on their line of questioning, quizzing the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress about whether she’s ever slept with any of her costars. Hudson replied that her dad warned her to never do that “so I only had sex with one.”

But the Deep Water Horizon star’s dating days are behind her. She and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl together. (Hudson has sons, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.) This will be the first child for Fujikawa.

Hudson shared her pregnancy news in an Instagram post in April. A source told Us Weekly that month that Hudson was praying she would see pink at the gender reveal party. “Kate and Danny were over-the-moon ecstatic,” said the insider. “Kate had the baby itch and she wanted a girl more than anything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!