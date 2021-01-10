Ready to reach out! Kate Hudson is eager to reconnect with her estranged father Bill Hudson‘s children.

The actress, 41, opened up about the relationship in a Friday, January 8, episode of the “Sibling Revelry” podcast, which she cohosts with brother Oliver Hudson.

“You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad,” she revealed on the show. “I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.”

The Almost Famous star added, “I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older. It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.”

Kate told Oliver, 44, they “don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings,” noting that she felt it was “important that we reach out.”

For his part, the Splitting Up Together star said in a 2018 interview on Larry King Now that he and his father Bill, 71, were “trying” to mend their relationship. “We’ve shot some texts back and forth,” he shared at the time.

Oliver told host Larry King their reconciliation was sparked by a 2015 throwback photo he shared of himself, Kate and Bill with the caption, “Happy Abandonment Day.”

“There was an incident that happened via my Instagram. I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship,” he explained. “So, now we’re kind of keeping in touch.”

The same month as Oliver’s post, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that neither he nor Kate had a relationship with the Big Shots actor. “They don’t care and are not surprised by this,” the source said. “It’s been this way, and he’s been saying this stuff forever.”

Bill blamed ex-wife Goldie Hawn‘s longtime love, Kurt Russell, for keeping him from his kids. He told the Daily Mail in a 2015 interview, “When we split up, [Goldie] never had a bad word to say about me. But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big bad wolf.”

Kate, meanwhile, forgave her father in 2016 for leaving when she was a child. “I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with,” she said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show at the time.

She credited Hawn, 75, and Russell, 69, with “never putting us in the middle,” contrary to what Bill previously claimed in an earlier interview.