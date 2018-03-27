Moving forward. Oliver Hudson’s show Splitting Up Together isn’t the only new project he’s working on — he’s also trying to amend things with his estranged father, Bill Hudson.

The 41-year-old actor opened up about his broken relationship with his 68-year-old biological father during a Larry King Now interview on Monday, March 26.

“Well, we’re trying right now,” Oliver said in response to the host asking if he and Bill were “friendly” now. “We’ve shot some texts back and forth.”

In June 2015, Oliver posted an Instagram post that showed a throwback pic of he and his famous sister, Kate Hudson, along with Bill and was captioned “Happy Abandonment Day.” However, Oliver revealed that the post is what actually sparked the mending.

“There was an incident that happened via my Instagram. I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship,” the Nashville alum explained. “So, now we’re kind of keeping in touch.”

As previously reported, following Oliver’s public Father’s Day diss, the musician publicly disowned his two eldest children — Kate and Oliver — during an interview with Daily Mail where he called the post “a dagger to the heart.”

“If what he wanted was me out of their lives, then he’s succeeded. I don’t want to see either of my eldest children ever again. It’s over. I say to them now, ‘I set you free. I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three,” he said at the time. “I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver’s Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth.”

Bill and Oliver’s mom, Goldie Hawn, divorced in 1980 when Oliver was just 4 years old. He and Kate ultimately were raised by Hawn and her longtime love and life partner, Kurt Russell.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!