Is there anything Kate Hudson can’t do? The Oscar nominee has already conquered the world of acting, and now she’s exploring the prospect of working on music.

When asked about her goal for 2018 at her mother Goldie Hawn‘s Love in for Kids event, Hudson, 38, told reporters that she’d like to “sing more.”

As for what she’d like to sing about? “All kinds of things,” the Marshall actress said at the annual affair, which benefits The Hawn Foundation’s MindUp program, in Beverly Hills on Friday, November 4. “I can’t promise an album, but I definitely want to sing more.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise for Hudson’s diehard fans. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2016, she confessed that she’d “love to do a record.” After all, music runs in her family. Her estranged father, Bill Hudson, was a member of the pop group The Hudson Brothers, and her mom, Hawn, 71, released a self-titled country album in 1972.

“I want to do it,” Kate continued on the NBC late-night show at the time. “I think I’m just going to do it for the sake of doing it and see how it turns out. Why not? That’s kind of how I feel. I’m old enough now where it doesn’t really matter anymore! Music is my life and it’s my first love.”

For now, though, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is focused on her family. She attended her mother’s event on Friday night with her 13-year-old son, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. (She is also the mother of 6-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.) “We didn’t bring the little one this time because it gets too late,” she told reporters.

Still, Kate and her eldest son were thrilled to support Hawn. “Ryder has witnessed this firsthand. Mom is so passionate about it, so we’re all very aware of how much work she puts into it,” she said. “It’s a celebration for Ryder too.”

