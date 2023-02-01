Famous helping hands! Princess Kate marked the launch of her latest children’s campaign with a few notable celebrities.

The Princess of Wales, 41, is continuing her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood with the new Shaping Us campaign, which she promoted in an Instagram video on Wednesday, February 1. “You may not realize it, but our early childhood shapes everything from the way we form relationships to the way we cope with stress,” the caption read. “Huge thanks to our Champions for spreading the message! #ShapingUs.”

Along with the duchess, the footage featured former Love Island UK contestant Zara McDermott, broadcaster Fearne Cotton, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and England women’s soccer captain Leah Williamson. Rugby star Ugo Monye and rapper Professor Gree also joined in.

“Many aspects of our lives today have their roots in early childhood … which is why our early childhood shapes the adults we become,” Kate said in the clip.

According to the Royal Foundation, Shaping Us intends to help “increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The campaign officially began on Tuesday, January 31. “Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives,” Kate said in another video uploaded via the foundation’s Instagram account. “But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.”

The future queen continued: “Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

Kate’s new efforts come amid heightened tensions among the British royal family. Her brother-in-law Prince Harry dropped bombshell revelations about his relatives — Kate included — in his debut memoir, Spare, which hit shelves on January 10. Neither Kate nor her husband, Prince William, have publicly addressed the details of the book.

“Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

A second insider told Us that the Duchess of Cambridge and William, 40, were both “very upset” with Harry, 38, for continuing to drag The Firm into drama. “It’s hit them very hard. They’re both confiding in each other right now,” the source added.

According to the insider, the future king and queen would have rather “handled these issues behind closed doors” and “wished Harry wasn’t so public and cutting” with his accusations.