When Harry met Kate! Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted by fellow royalty on Thursday, Nov. 13 — the boys of One Direction! According to The Mirror, the Duchess and William were greeted by Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne upon arriving at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artists' Benevolent Fund at the Palladium Theater in London.

"It's the most nervous I think I've ever been in my life," Payne told The Mirror after meeting the royal couple. Bandmate Tomlinson, however, may have been the most nervous — "I didn't say 'ma'am,'" he admitted. "I said, 'Hi, How are you? I'm Louis.'"

Middleton, whose baby bump was visible in her chic black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress, got an especially warm welcome from Styles. "I said congratulations on the bump," Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend said of meeting the soon-to-be second-time mom. "(Though) she didn't look bumpy."

Prince William, who donned a classic tux, also bonded with the boys, assuring them he'd been "keeping a close eye" on their career.

