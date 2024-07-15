England’s soccer team may have lost against Spain in the 2024 UEFA Euro finals on Sunday, July 14, but Princess Kate Middleton is still celebrating.

The Princess of Wales, 42, posted a cute snap of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and son Prince Louis rocking white sports jerseys after the game.

“[England], your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain,” the photo’s caption shared via Instagram read. Kate and her husband, Prince William, signed the post: “W & C.”

The shot featured Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, watching the soccer game with their backs turned to the camera.

Charlotte’s shirt had the No. 9 embezzled on the back while Louis had the No. 6 written on his jersey, seemingly to coincide with their respective ages.

William, 42, and the couple’s eldest son, Prince George, attended the final game in Berlin on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales and George, 10, stopped by several games this season as William is the president and patron of the Football Association in England.

While the father-son duo took in the soccer match, Kate and Charlotte enjoyed watching the men’s singles final at Wimbledon the same day.

The women were also joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and the trio viewed the match from the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a bright purple dress that was adorned with a black bow, while Charlotte opted for a navy polka-dotted frock.

Kate then congratulated the winner, presenting player Carlos Alcaraz with the trophy after he emerged victorious over Novak Djokovic.

The princess’ appearance at Wimbledon was her second public surfacing since announcing her cancer diagnosis back in March.

She first made an appearance and greeted onlookers when she attended Trooping the Colour last month. Kate was also seen riding in a carriage leaving Buckingham Palace with her three children during King Charles III’s official birthday parade.

Ahead of the event, she gave a health update and assured fans she was feeling better amid her recovery.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Kate said in a statement.

She went on, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”