Prince George got a kick out of the UEFA European Championship finals on Sunday, July 14, when attending the soccer game with dad Prince William.

The father-and-son duo headed down to Berlin to watch the tournament between England and Spain.

The Prince of Wales, 42, and his heir, 10, stopped by a few games this season as they are both avid lovers of soccer. William and George matched in sleek and dapper black suits for the sporty occasion.

William is even the president and patron of the Football Association back home in England. The UEFA, a.k.a the Union of European Football Associations, hosts the Euro Championship every four years, with England never having won a match.

While the boys bonded over soccer, William’s wife Kate Middleton, 42, and their daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, stepped out for some mother-daughter time at the Wimbledon tennis matches in London. The Princess of Wales and her only daughter sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch the men’s singles final between players Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic alongside Middleton’s sister, Pippa.

Middleton’s appearance was a rare one, as she is currently battling cancer and undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatments.

As for William’s adoration for soccer, he previously stopped by the UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage game between England and Denmark at Frankfurt Arena on June 20 where he hung out with the Danish King Frederik X.

On July 6, William took in another match at the Düsseldorf Arena where he viewed the quarterfinals between his homeland and Switzerland. In a viral moment caught on social media, the future monarch of the United Kingdom was spotted cheering happily on the stands.

Both Middleton and Williams’ appearances at the recent sporting events around Europe on Sunday came just days after Kensington Palace announced that Kate wouldn’t be watching her man when he played in the annual Charity Polo Cup.

William participated in the polo game on July 12 in Windsor as a way to raise money for various charities he supports.

Middleton has often stood by her husband’s side during the equestrian bash in recent years.

The princess is still in treatment for her cancer, and her first appearance in public since announcing her diagnosis was at the Trooping the Colour on June 15. She attended King Charles‘ official birthday parade alongside William, George, Charlotte and her youngest son, Prince Louis, 6.