Celebrity News

Princess Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Enjoy Mother-Daughter Outing at Wimbledon 2024

By
Best pics of Kate and Charlotte at Wimbledon
4
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess CharlotteAaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte turned Wimbledon 2024 into a mother-daughter affair.

The Princess of Wales, 42, and her 9-year-old daughter were all smiles as they stepped out on Sunday, July 14, to attend the tennis tournament. Kate rocked a purple dress with a beige handbag, while Charlotte donned a navy dress and matching hair bow.

Kate and Charlotte, whom she shares with Prince William, sat inside the coveted royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (Kate also shares sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 6, with her husband.)

“Great to be back at @Wimbledon!” Kate wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside several snaps from the event. “There’s nothing quite like The Championships 🎾.”

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon marked one of her first in the public eye since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. She is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments.

Scroll down to see the best pics of Kate and Charlotte at Wimbledon 2024:

