Princess Kate Middleton will not be supporting husband Prince William as he plays in the annual Charity Polo Cup.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Friday, July 12, ahead of the Prince of Wales’ appearance on the polo grounds in Windsor Great Park.

“Today’s Charity Polo Cup is all about supporting causes that make a real difference,” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account shared on Friday morning ahead of the event. “One of last year’s recipients was Wales @air_ambulance and the impact of the funding they received is already being felt!”

In previous years, Kate, 42, attended the event alongside William, also 42. However, her absence at this year’s charity match comes as she continues to undergo chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Kate underwent an abdominal surgery in January, keeping her out of the public eye as she recovered. After weeks of questions regarding the status of her health, the Princess of Wales announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would be taking a step back from public duties to undergo treatment. Details about her illness have been kept largely under wraps thus far.

Months later, Kate offered a major health update before making a rare public appearance at Trooping the Colour to celebrate King Charles III’s birthday.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she captioned a new photo on June 14. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

In the photo, Kate kept it casual while posing against a tree. She also told supporters that it would be “a few more months” before she fully returned to the public eye but was “starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate also hinted at joining “a few public engagements over the summer” but informed followers that she is “not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” Kate concluded. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

When it comes to the timeline of her return, the palace has not shared an official date just yet.

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared in May. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”