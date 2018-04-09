Let the countdown officially began! Kensington Palace has revealed more details of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s birth arrangements as they await the arrival of their third child.

As of Monday, April 9, new parking restrictions have been placed outside the private Lindo Wing — the same facility that Kate gave birth to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. In addition, barriers have been secured around the area.

Last month, railings outside the Lindo Wing were given a touch-up with fresh paint. Kate also appeared at her final event celebrating the Commonwealth on March 22 before she becomes a mom of three. She did, however, make an appearance at Easter church service alongside Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II.

Baby No. 3 will be delivered at St. Mary’s Hospital in London and the medical team will be led by Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the private hospital wing was opened by the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1937. “When you arrive, you get given your own room, the floors are carpeted, [there are] fitted cupboards, a TV screen, your own bathroom, a little fridge, curtains, nice duvets on the bed,” British mom of two, Georgie McGrath, told Us in 2015. “A menu comes to you every day, and it’s not your normal run of the mill sort of menu, it’s a good menu, yummy food.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married since 2011.

