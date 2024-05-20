Princess Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton is ready to spill some secrets.

James, 37, will be releasing his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, on September 26.

The story will chronicle James’ childhood being raised in Berkshire by his parents, Michael and Carole, and growing up alongside his sisters, Kate, 42, and Pippa Matthews, and his first dog, Ella.

A description of the book, published by Simon & Schuster, reads: “When he was a child, James Middleton wanted nothing more than a dog of his own. Struggling to connect in the classroom, James would often take off in pursuit of nature and animals — exploring the Berkshire countryside, tinkering with rusty farm machinery, caring for injured creatures, and losing himself for hours to the outdoors.”

Related: Kate Middleton and James Middleton’s Sweetest Sibling Moments Over the Years Although they are five years apart, Princess Kate Middleton and her younger brother, James Middleton, have developed a strong bond. The duo’s parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, welcomed daughters Kate and Pippa Middleton in 1982 and 1983, respectively, followed by James in 1987. While James tends to keep out of the public eye, he […]

James’ “pleas for a dog” were finally “answered,” the description adds, noting that the book “traces the extraordinary bond” between the young boy and Ella.

“From their enchanting introduction to their many adventures, from Scottish mountain sides to royal weddings, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate,” the description reads. “Ella, a well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizee.”

James and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, tied the knot in 2021. They share a son, Indigo, 6 months.

The synopsis goes on to say that “beyond the glamorous veneer of society engagements and entrepreneurial achievements lies a deeply personal account of James’ battle with depression,” adding that the dog “emerges as an intuitive friend, reading James’ moods and offering solace during his darkest hours, becoming the catalyst for his healing journey, and helping him to see all the good in his life and future.”

Related: Inside Kate Middleton’s Relationship With Her Family Through the Years Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton was fully thrust into the spotlight when she and Prince William dated for more than a decade before tying the knot in 2011. But just because she became a royal doesn’t mean she pushed her own family out of her life. In fact, the Princess of Wales has remained […]

“By turns tender and poignant, Meet Ella is a wonderfully heartwarming celebration of an unbreakable bond and the amazing healing potential of the human-animal connection,” the synopsis concludes.

On Thursday, May 16, James took to Instagram to share a snap of two of his dogs resting on top of his book.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover 📕… but in this case you CAN 🐾 ,” James wrote.

In March, James shared a video via Instagram telling fans about the book. “Many of you have asked me over the years if I would ever write a book, when Ella passed I started writing all of our adventures and memories down as a way of processing the grief,” he wrote at the time. “I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally.”

The same month, James told Tatler that writing the memoir “has helped [me deal with the grief I have after Ella’s passing] by enabling me to process the journey that Ella and I went on.”

James has remained close with his sister Kate amid her recent cancer battle. In March, he shared a throwback photo of the Princess of Wales, writing, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”