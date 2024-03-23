Princess Kate Middleton’s inner circle is made up of the people she can count on.

The Princess of Wales has a tight bond with her younger siblings, sister Pippa Middleton, and brother James Middleton. After Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, James shared an encouraging message for his big sister.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together,” he wrote alongside a throwback pic of him and Kate. “As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️.”

In addition to her siblings, Kate has countless friends who have joined her husband Prince Wiliam‘s chosen family. Many of the couple’s friends have taken on the role of a godparent for the royals’ three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Keep scrolling to get to know Kate’s closest friends:

Pippa Middleton

Pippa is Kate’s younger sister, and the pair have a close bond. The siblings used to be roommates in their younger years, and Pippa also served as Kate’s maid of honor at her and the Prince of Wales’ wedding.

In addition to being a doting aunt, Pippa is also the mother of three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose, whom she shares with husband James Matthews.

James Middleton

Kate has a sweet relationship with her youngest brother, and he is one of her closest confidants. James had a special role in Kate’s wedding where he read a passage in the ceremony. James has been supportive of his big sister over the years and gushed about her as she continued to embrace her role as a senior working royal.

“I’m always taken aback by how much she does do, and that does always continue to sit at the forefront of my mind,” he said to Daily Mail in July 2023. “But actually, to be honest, she’s my sister — so I know all of her sort of quirks and everything. And actually, to see her blossoming in that role, I’m very proud of her.”

Lady Laura and James Meade

The Meades are one of Kate and William’s closest couple friends and the group has been on several double dates over the years. William is best friends with James, who was a co-best man alongside Prince Harry at the pair’s wedding. Over the years, Kate has grown close with Lady Laura and they have had several outings together.

Alicia Fox-Pitt

Fox-Pitt and Kate grew close while attending Marlborough College, where they were both on the rowing team. Fox-Pitt married entrepreneur Sebastian Stoddart in July 2013, but Kate could not attend the nuptials as she was expecting her first child, George.

Zoe Warren

Warren has been a friend of the royal family for years — and that’s how she connected with Kate. She is married to Harry’s best friend, Jake Warren, whose father was the racing manager for Queen Elizabeth II. Kate and Zoe have attended several royal events over the years together.

Natasha Archer

Archer is not only a member of Kate’s team and stylist but she’s also friends with the princess. Archer was one of the first to arrive at Kate’s side when she welcomed both George and Charlotte.

Sophie Carter

Carter is one of Kate’s long-time friends and Charlotte’s godmother. Carter also lives close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall, per Hello.

Rebecca Deacon

Deacon started as Kate’s private secretary and ultimately became her right-hand woman. While Deacon left her position working with Kate in 2017, the pair remain close.

Emilia Jardine-Paterson

Jardine-Paterson and Kate connected at Marlborough College and have been tight since. She is an interior designer and helped Kate redecorate Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, per Hello. Jardine-Paterson is also George’s godmother.

Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe

Lanigan-O’Keeffe and Kate connected in recent years thanks to Kate’s little ones. Lanigan-O’Keeffe is a teacher at Thomas’s Battersea, where George and Charlotte attend, per Entertainment Daily. The educator is also married to William’s pal Thomas van Straubenzee.

Oliver Baker

Baker met both Kate and William when the trio studied at St. Andrew’s University. He is one of Prince George’s godfathers.

Trini Foyle

Foyle is one of Kate’s friends from childhood, whom she met at Marlborough. The twosome remained close as they both attended university in Edinburgh, with Kate going to St. Andrew’s and Foyle studying at Edinburgh University. She is the godmother of Louis. Foyle shares son Alexander with her husband Ted. Alexander and George are close in age and have gone on several playdates.