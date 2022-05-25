Sharing her story. Kate Moss opened up about her romance with Johnny Depp during the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

During a live video appearance, the model, 48, addressed a previous testimony from Heard, 36, about rumors that Depp, 58, pushed her down the stairs when they dated in the ’90s. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss explained on Wednesday, May 25, referring to a past trip to a resort in Jamaica.

The U.K. native continued: “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Heard’s legal team did not cross-examine Moss during her virtual appearance.

The supermodel and the Oscar nominee dated from 1994 to 1997 after meeting in New York City. Though their relationship was short-lived, it made tons of headlines at the time — and seemingly had a major effect on both of them.

In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, Moss revealed that she went through “years and years of crying” after their split. “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me,” she said at the time. “Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like, if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me.”

Depp took the blame for the end of their romance, telling Hello! Magazine that he felt “responsibility” for their breakup.

“I was difficult to get on with. I let my work get in the way and I didn’t give her the attention I should have done,” he said in 1998. “The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure, I should care about my movies but when I get home, I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn’t do that, and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I’m a total moron sometimes.”

Moss didn’t testify during her ex-boyfriend’s libel trial against The Sun in 2020, but Heard mentioned the fashion icon’s name at one point during her own testimony. The Aquaman star claimed that she’d previously heard rumors that Depp had pushed Moss down the stairs during their relationship.

The Black Mass star is suing his ex-wife for defamation in connection with a 2018 op-ed, in which she alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Heard didn’t mention Depp by name in the Washington Post essay, but the Kentucky native claims that the article had a detrimental effect on his career and reputation.

Earlier this month, Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin testified that the Lone Ranger star displayed “controlling” behavior during the 1994 romance. In a deposition recorded in November 2019, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress, 68, also alleged that she’d often seen Depp under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“He was always drinking and smoking a joint,” she told the court, claiming that she also witnessed him using hallucinogenics. Barkin further alleged that the Secret Window star once threw a wine bottle at her while he was fighting with his friends. Depp previously denied that claim, calling it “untrue” during a court appearance for the U.K. libel trial.

After splitting from Depp, Moss dated Libertines frontman Pete Doherty from 2005 to 2007. She was married to Jamie Hince from 2011 to 2016. The Zoolander 2 star shares daughter Lila, 19, with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

