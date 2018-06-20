Advocating for change. Kate Spade New York is donating $1 million to mental health awareness in honor of the late Kate Spade, who died by suicide on June 5.

“in honor of our company founder, kate spade, our foundation is donating over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, starting with $250,000 to the @crisistextline,” a message posted to Kate Spade NY’s official Instagram on Wednesday, June 20, reads. “from june 20 through june 29, 2018, the kate spade new york foundation will also match public donations made to the crisis text line, up to the amount of $100,000. to make your donation, please go to crisistextline.org/katespadeny. thank you for your generosity and support.”

The late designer and her estranged husband, Andy Spade, cofounded Kate Spade New York in 1993. She sold the successful company in 2007, and launched a new handbag line, Frances Valentine, in 2016.

The New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed to Us Weekly on June 7 that Spade’s cause of death was suicide by hanging. The 55-year-old was found dead in a bedroom of her New York City apartment. The New York Police Department confirmed to Us on June 5 that Spade was “unconscious and unresponsive” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andy revealed in a statement on June 6 that his late wife and business partner had battled depression and anxiety before her death. (Us Weekly confirmed on June 5 that the pair had been experiencing marital problems prior to her death and had decided to separate.)

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” the statement read in part. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

Spade is survived by her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

